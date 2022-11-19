Kr Sridhar Sells 7,424 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

