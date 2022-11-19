Kr Sridhar Sells 7,424 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.87.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
