Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,653 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $212,056.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $856,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
New Relic Price Performance
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $120.74.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
