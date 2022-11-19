Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,653 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $212,056.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $856,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

Get New Relic alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $23,972,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Company Profile

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.