Kumud Kalia Sells 3,125 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $48.17 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

