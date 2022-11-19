Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 150,750 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

LH opened at $230.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

