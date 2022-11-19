Lake Street Capital Trims Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Target Price to $2.00

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Winc Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 11.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc
About Winc
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winc (WBEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.