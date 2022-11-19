Lake Street Capital Trims Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Target Price to $2.00

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Winc alerts:

Winc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc

About Winc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winc during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Winc in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Winc by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.