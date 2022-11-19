Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.97 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.