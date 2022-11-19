Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

