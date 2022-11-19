Leede Jones Gab Comments on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare stock opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.90 million and a PE ratio of 82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.47 and a one year high of C$8.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

