Leo Allen Bruno V. Di Sells 950 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI opened at $250.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.