Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $167.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

