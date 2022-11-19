Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Liberty Global worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.30 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.