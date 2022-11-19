Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $8.49.
Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors
In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.