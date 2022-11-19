Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at DA Davidson

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $8.49.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

About Lightning eMotors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 62,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

