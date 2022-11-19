Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Up 2.5%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 20,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,400,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
