Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$126.50

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

