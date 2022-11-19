Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

