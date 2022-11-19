Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.93 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

