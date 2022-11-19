Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loyalty Ventures
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Loyalty Ventures by 1,576.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Loyalty Ventures Stock Down 10.8 %
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
Further Reading
