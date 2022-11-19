LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $305.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

