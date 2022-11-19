LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price.

LXU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of LXU opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.71. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 78.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

