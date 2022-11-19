Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 165,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
See Also
