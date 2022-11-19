Lumos Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.65) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.90). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUMO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
