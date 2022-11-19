Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,598 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

