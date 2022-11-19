Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,862,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

K stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.