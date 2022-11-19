Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Li Auto by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 22.1% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $45,814,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Price Performance

About Li Auto

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.