Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.