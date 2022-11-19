Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.83 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

