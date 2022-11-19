Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.39 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.



