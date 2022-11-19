Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.77 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,181,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.66 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

