Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

