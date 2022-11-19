Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.98 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

PAC opened at $163.32 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 73.29%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

See Also

