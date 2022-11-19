Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,373,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,635,000 after buying an additional 388,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.