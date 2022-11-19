Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

