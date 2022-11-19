Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,413 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.
NYSE COF opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
