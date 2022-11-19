Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,642 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

