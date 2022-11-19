Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $241.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $177.31 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

