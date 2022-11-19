Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,175,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,719,000 after acquiring an additional 284,210 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

