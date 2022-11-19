Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

