Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 110,390 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,390 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.