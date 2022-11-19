Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 157,088 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,088 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Pan American Silver worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

