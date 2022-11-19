Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,981 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

NYSE CLX opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.