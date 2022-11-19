Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 469,300 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,300 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Burford Capital worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,977,000 after acquiring an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 81.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,202 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 75.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,828 shares in the last quarter.

BUR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

