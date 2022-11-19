Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

