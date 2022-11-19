MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $358,350.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.06 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

