Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $20.95. Macy’s shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 215,977 shares.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy's

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

