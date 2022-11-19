Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Director Sells $154,519.56 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

