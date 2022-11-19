Mark Braund Purchases 458,227 Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) insider Mark Braund bought 458,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,582.27 ($5,384.57).

REACT Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LON:REAT opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Friday. REACT Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.

REACT Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

