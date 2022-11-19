Martin Court Buys 9 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,724 ($20.26) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($182.33).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,593 ($18.72) per share, for a total transaction of £143.37 ($168.47).

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Court acquired 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,684 ($19.79) per share, for a total transaction of £151.56 ($178.10).

Victrex Price Performance

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,744 ($20.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,522 ($17.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($29.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,684.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,742.35. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,180.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victrex Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

