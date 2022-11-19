Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,055 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

