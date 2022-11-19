Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 909 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in APA were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of APA opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

