Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.